Two local sources said today, Saturday, that gunmen killed at least 21 civilians in an attack on a village in the violent “Mopti” region in central Mali.

The two sources, who requested anonymity, added that unidentified gunmen targeted the village of “Yaro” near the town of “Bandiagara” in the afternoon.

“It was a real massacre,” one of the sources said by telephone. “Armed men stormed the village and shot at people. The death toll and injuries are high, ranging between 20 and 30 dead and wounded.”

The second source said that the announced death toll reached 21, including women, while 11 others were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The country, located in West Africa, is facing terrorist acts from elements linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorist organizations, which have penetrated into the north of the country.