Mexico.- At least 21 million 800 thousand households in Mexico have internet service, which corresponds to 60% of households, announced this Tuesday the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH), carried out by the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI).

According to the INEGI, in 2020 72% of the population in Mexico had internet access, this percentage corresponds to 84.1 million people.

According to the ENDUTIH, only during 2020, 72% of the Mexican population aged six and over used the internet, (84.1 million), this figure represents an advance of 1.9 percentage points compared to 2019, when 70.1% was registered.

Likewise, the groups with the greatest access to the Internet were the following people: Individuals from 25 to 34 years old (19.1%), those from 35 to 44 years old (16.4%) and from 18 to 24 years old (15.7%).

As for the total number of people who used the internet during 2020, (84.1 million people), women were the ones who most accessed this service with 51.3% (44.1 million), and men 48.7% (40.9 million).

INEGI highlighted that, as in previous years, Internet use was concentrated in urban areas, unlike rural areas, where only 27.9 percentage points were registered.

In the analysis of internet users, it was found that the smartphone was the most used device to make the connection, with 80.7 million users, followed by laptops with 23.8 million users; Smart TVs (18.7 million); Desktop computer (13.9 million); Tablet (9.2 million); video game console (5.1 million).

During 2020, the frequency of internet use was distributed as follows: daily, 89.3%; at least once a week, 9.2%; and at least once a month, 1.0%. While, during this same period, it was reported that, of 68,984,564 Internet users aged 15 or older, 66.6% have economic activity, while 33.4% are economically inactive.