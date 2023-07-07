A government report revealed that the total actual expenditures that were implemented for the benefit of “compensations and salaries of federal government employees” in the federation’s budget for the past fiscal year 2022 amounted to 21.8 billion dirhams, or 40.4% of the total budget expenditures, while the report distributed total expenditures (2022 budget). , amounting to 53.9 billion dirhams, on 11 major sectors in the country, most notably the general public services sectors with a total of 10.7 billion dirhams, education (9.42 billion dirhams), and health (5.3 billion dirhams).

In detail, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the draft federal law regarding approving the union’s consolidated final account for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, which was approved by the Federal National Council, during its closing session the day before yesterday, included data for the union’s consolidated final account, and the implementation of the general budget. The federation, noting that the federation’s general budget achieved a 10% surplus, with a total of five billion and 701 million dirhams, an increase of 121% over the surplus in the 2021 budget, which recorded 2.6 billion dirhams.

The Ministry stated, in an official report on “data for the implementation of the general budget of the Union”, that the total expenditures that were actually spent from (the budget of last year) amounted to 53.93 billion dirhams, out of 62.1 billion dirhams that were allocated to expenditures in the approved budget, with a decrease of The total amounted to 8.13 billion dirhams, achieving an actual implementation rate of 86.9%, while the total revenues that were implemented in the budget amounted to 59.6 billion dirhams, an increase of nearly one billion dirhams over the total revenues contained in the approved budget, which recorded 58.7 billion dirhams, achieving an actual implementation rate of 101.5 %.

The government report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, refuted the data for the unified actual implementation of the “2022 budget”, as it indicated that the total revenues of 59.6 billion dirhams resulted from taxes of 9.6 billion dirhams, or 16.2% of the total revenues, and contributions The local emirates amounted to 13.7 billion dirhams, or 23% of the total revenues, as well as social contributions amounting to 474 million dirhams, in addition to other federal revenues totaling 35.8 billion dirhams.

According to the report, the total expenditures and expenditures on assets in the budget amounted to 53.9 billion dirhams, including expenses with a total of 49.8 billion dirhams, which were spent on seven banks, which included “compensations or salaries and wages for employees of ministries, agencies and federal government bodies” with a total of 21.8 billion dirhams, at a rate of 40.4 percent of total expenditures, and “commodity and service requirements”, with a total of 16.1 billion dirhams, or 29.9% of total expenditures, in addition to “social benefits” 4.9 billion dirhams, “subsidies” 3.3 billion dirhams, and “grants” 1.5 billion dirhams, And “interests” amounted to 555 million dirhams, and other expenses amounted to a total of 1.7 billion dirhams, indicating that the total expenditures on assets that have financial appropriations amounted to 4.1 billion dirhams.

With regard to the implementation of budget expenditures at the level of the main sectors in the country, the government report stated that the total budget expenditures amounting to 53.9 billion dirhams were distributed among 11 main sectors, which are “public public services” with a total of 10.7 billion dirhams, “education” 9.42 billion dirhams, “Public Order and Public Safety Affairs” 9.4 billion dirhams, “Social Protection” 6.6 billion dirhams, “Others” 6.4 billion dirhams, “Health” 5.3 billion dirhams, “Economic Affairs” three billion dirhams, “Government Investments” 1.5 billion dirhams, ” Entertainment, culture and religion” 1.1 billion dirhams, “environmental protection” 271 million dirhams, “housing and community facilities” 61 million dirhams.

On the other hand, a parliamentary report prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council concluded with parliamentary recommendations on analyzing the federation’s consolidated final account data (consolidated financial statements), which included the need for independent entities to align their human resources systems and internal procedures in accordance with the provisions contained in the financial circulars issued. From the Ministry of Finance as follows:

A- Financial Circular No. (7) of 2023 regarding the mechanism for calculating the leave allowance and the cash leave allowance at the end of employee services in the federal government.

B – Financial Circular No. (8) of 2023 regarding the mechanism for calculating end-of-service allowances and benefits for non-national employees.

The recommendations included the parties’ commitment to the rules for preparing the final account in accordance with the financial period closing policies and procedures manual issued by the Ministry of Finance, as the observations received in this regard amounted to 154 observations, and the Ministry of Finance’s continued efforts to include all parties to ensure the comprehensiveness of the scope of preparing the federation’s consolidated financial statements in the fiscal year 2023, which is considered The last transitional stage, examining the reasons for the decrease in actual spending than the estimated spending on housing and community facilities by 10.70%, and on social protection by 22.3%, and the extent of the impact of this spending on the priorities of the government and society, and the transfer of financial surpluses by independent agencies in accordance with the provisions of Article (73) of the Decree-Law Federal No. (26) of 2019 regarding public finance, its amendments, which stipulated the following: The supply of cash surpluses in item (1), all federal entities must supply any surplus resulting from the implementation of the annual budget approved for them in the law linking the general budget and its amendments to the treasury account Consolidated within 30 days from the date of the Ministry’s receipt of the Audit Bureau’s report for the preliminary final account draft for that entity.

The recommendations also included providing the Federal National Council with the actual implementation of the budget according to the classifications approved in the presentation of the draft general budget of the Union. The performance of the entities, especially that Federal Law No. (8) of 2011 reorganizing the State Audit Bureau stipulates that “the Bureau exercises performance control over the entities subject to its oversight to ensure that those entities have used their financial resources in the activities and tasks entrusted to them with the highest degree of efficiency, effectiveness and economy.” .

government interaction

A parliamentary report prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council praised what it described as “the government’s interaction” with a recommendation adopted by the Federal National Council, on the project to approve the final account for the fiscal year 2021, especially the formation of a committee from the Audit Bureau and the Ministry of Finance to resolve the discrepancy in points of view. between the Bureau and the Ministry of Finance for the human resources law in the federal government and its executive regulations regarding the mechanism for calculating the cash leave allowance and end of service, stressing that this interaction resulted in the issuance of a number of financial circulars regulating the amendment of the mechanism for calculating end-of-service allowances and benefits, and amending the mechanism for calculating the annual leave allowance and leave allowance when Termination of employee services in the federal government, and updating the rules for calculating annual leave allowance based on the basic salary of employees working in the federal government.

According to the report, the interaction resulted in the issuance of financial circulars to update the operational supplement to the Financial Policies and Procedures Manual on an accrual basis, to update the rules for calculating the annual leave allowance on the federal financial system, and to implement amendments to the annual leave allowance on the federal financial system.

■ “The general budget of the federation achieved a surplus of 10%, with a total of 5 billion and 701 million dirhams.”