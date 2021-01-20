In Russia, over the past day, 21,152 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 3 633 952. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

Most infections were detected in St. Petersburg (3347), Moscow (2452), Moscow region (994). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (10), Nenets (6) and Chukotka (6) Autonomous Districts.

Over the past day, 597 deaths have been identified. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of deaths has been 67,220.

During the day, 25,290 people also recovered. The overall rate of recovery for the entire period was 3,027,316 people.