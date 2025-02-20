20 minutes 2025 Consolidated as a third newspaper with more digital audience in Spain, according to the meter Comscore. The head of the Henneo group remains in the Top 3 of more read newspapers On the Internet after gathering 16,463,000 users In January.

The good audience data of the month place the environment led by Jesús Morales After the wake of The Spanish (23,736,000) and THE WORLD (19,680,000)and ahead of the avant -garde (16,302,000), Okdiario (15,855,000) and the country (14,399,000), El Confidencial (13,768,000) and La Razón (13,562,000).

As for the contents that have generated the most attention are those of current affairs and information, the return of Donald Trump to the White House and its impact worldwide, or all economic and consumption information. Also, news of Life, sports or science styles They highlight among the favorite themes of the faithful readers of the newspaper, which in turn has the specialized verticals of Cinemania, woman, gastronomy, motor, 20bits, health and trips.

The newspaper of Henneo groupin its printed version, 25 years of life have turned this month (20minutos.es It will turn 20 in November), in which more than 5,700 numbers have been published on paper.

We celebrate our silver weddings this year and we want to share with all of you, who have brows the top audience positions of the country’s general media, with a set of acts that will run throughout 2025.