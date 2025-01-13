The paths of pop are inscrutable. Nobody had told me about Pliny. I search the internet and in history books. I leave it, I surrender to the songs. Innocent bells to open The Kingdom of the Happy Young Mana game of percussion, delicate noises and voices that overlap one another, as if the Jorge Luis Borges of oriental stories had proposed a lyric to Pliny. Don’t laugh at the acoustic guitars, at the love that goes from Navacerrada to Jaime Gil de Biedma. I walk with my wife hand in hand, the two of us, we arrive at the Segovia Aqueduct and the blue neon reminds us that Castilla is futuristic folk, it is Kpop narcotic. Drum programming, arabesque guitars, a cajon tuned to the rhythm of the heart, the piano of The Image-Movement, I am with Pedro Salinas, I am with From and the chamomile that is smoked, the one that is drunk, the one that Bernarda sings with Ciutat. One of the best songs of the year. We do not escape from the labyrinth of whispers, something tremendous and the Mediterranean guitars, I am intrigued by that movement of country lucidity that is related to Pliny with people like guitarricadelafuente.

You have copla and you have Lorca lucidity, the piano of unleashed chords of Song of the Sheikha thousand nights of broken dishes and the keys overlap like voices, chamber music, the song of songs, a lullaby of Becquer. The color silver is an unknown arrangement for a pop song. waits for me carahunter and I notice that the throats are sharp, with an itch of passion, last napmixes the organic and the digital, synthetic effluvia and an Easter battery, hence all the blood that opens at the beginning, pools and caliphates. some detest begins epic bandurria and is exposed towards the unknown space of the drum machines, xylophone melody and delicate violins. After the miniature comes Say with doa minimal melody, a play of silences, the bucolic vision of 15th century architecture. It reminds us a lot of kyiv when it snows.

We are approaching the end with Dalila Hair Salonlike a Nico harmonium, a playful, fast-paced drum kit, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba over-tramadol and with percussion toys. There is one left Mediterranean phrasing mixed with fresh water of March afternoons. And the last topic, The New WorldI promise to make guitars, I promise that 2023 will be better, although you and I know that movies will not excite us and we will smoke too many times on an empty stomach. It’s time for surprise, Plinypeople, musicians who avoid the flat song. They offer, but they don’t chew what they give.

#20minutos.es #social #media #Breaking #news #local #Spain #world