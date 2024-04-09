When it comes to good quality and robust tablets, Samsung is not always the winner, since Doogee, a company of Chinese origin, has stood out in the global market with the T30 Max tablet, a device that offers a solid configuration and that therefore Limited time only $4,991 in the AliExpress electronic store. This new price represents a saving of 40% on its original value of $8,320.

Doogee T30 Max, is a tablet with premium features that offers power and versatility. From a 12.4 inch screen with 4K resolution for the best immersive experience, to powerful performance with 20 GB of RAM.

with a screen 12.4 4K IPS inches and a ratio of 87.5 screen, Users can expect a stunning visual experience with sharp details and vibrant colors. In addition, its ultra-thin 7.9 mm design and a one-piece nano injection molded case, with leather texture on the bottom shell, provide an elegant look and luxurious feel.

In terms of performance, it is equipped with a 2.2 GHz 6 nm Helio G99 Octa Core processor, along with an impressive capacity of 20 GB RAM (8 GB + up to 12 GB extended RAM) and 512 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB), this tablet is capable of handling multiple tasks and demanding applications with ease.

Furthermore, it has a 10800 mAh large battery supporting 33W fast charging, ensuring long battery life and fast charging times. The presence of quality certifications, such as TÜV SÜD blue light certification and high-resolution audio standards defined by the Japan Audio Association, ensure a safe and high-quality experience for users.

In the camera department, the tablet offers an AI camera dual 50MP + 2MP in the back and a 20MP front camera, allowing you to capture stunning images and make video calls with exceptional clarity. In addition, it has advanced security features, such as side fingerprint recognition and face unlock.

To enhance the user experience, the tablet supports a 4096-level active capacitive pen and offers a magnetic keyboard connection interface, making it a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

With all these impressive features and a surprisingly affordable price, this tablet from AliExpress is ready to become the new star of the tech world.