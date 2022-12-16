The inhabitants of nine municipalities in the Hidroituango area in Antioquia have lived the last decades between the armed groups that disappeared thousands of people in that area and the vicissitudes of the mega-project, which promises to generate 17% of Colombia’s energy. The dam has changed the fate of thousands of inhabitants of that region, including the dead.

Under the waters of the Cauca River, diverted in 2014 for the work, it is presumed that there are those who disappeared due to the armed conflict. Now their relatives hope to recover them. The search for these people represents the greatest challenge for the country’s authorities: the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) ordered that aquatic surveys be carried out in the areas flooded by the reservoir and to try to recover skeletal remains.

It is a daunting challenge, but according to the forensic organization Equitas, which has just submitted a report to the JEP, there are alternatives to do so. In a country where rivers have become dumping grounds for the dead, Hidroituango is not the only search of this magnitude. For example, in the Canal del Dique, another mega-project that is still stuck, it is presumed that there are 9,000 corpses. Both cases will lead Colombia to consider underwater archeology as a way to find the truth in its waters.

Only in the area of ​​influence of Hidroituango, the JEP has determined that there were 2,094 disappeared from the municipalities of Briceño, Cáceres, Ituango, Nechí, Peque, Sabanalarga, Tarazá, Toledo and Valdivia, located in the north of Antioquia. Transitional justice reached this point after the Movement of Victims of State Crimes (Movice) requested precautionary measures to protect 16 places in the country where there are believed to be missing persons. But now you must try to locate them underwater. In this case, it is the populations upstream of the dam.

Forensic anthropologists and archaeologists from Équitas and the JEP Investigation and Prosecution Unit carried out a first underwater archaeological survey on the banks of the Cauca River in the Hidroituango area of ​​influence. They cross-referenced information based on reports of the disappearance of people, judicial databases and human rights violations, and sources that know how many of these people were buried in the flooded area of ​​the hydroelectric project. Thus they determined that there are 282 sites of interest for the search that are underwater, where there would be 131 people who disappeared near the river.

However, only in three areas, known as Pescadero, Barbacoas and Orobajo, do archaeologists consider an underwater intervention “viable”. The lack of visibility underwater and the presence of the buchón, a species that gets entangled between the boats, make it a complex task. They would also have to rule out divers.

The first thing is to reduce the search area to a minimum unit of analysis, underwater archaeologist Carlos del Cairo explained during a hearing on Thursday. For that, they used information from before and after the flooding of the dam and they used remote prospecting software to contrast and find what they call anomalies (trees, erection of walls, houses, etc.).

An example is information about a 2-meter egg-shaped rock. The peasants reported that near that place they would have disappeared. Using software, the experts found the rock and a flat area where the pits could be. “We managed to reduce the uncertainty about the places where the disappeared are located,” added the researcher. Something similar happened in the Barbacoas cemetery, where they managed to determine the existence of a wall and find a place outside of it where 8 people would have been buried.

However, it is not enough to have detailed information. Specific technology is required to dig underwater. In their report, the team ruled out that it should be done with divers and instead proposes two options: a team called Gravity runnerwhich has a 6-meter tube that is inserted into the ground, and another called box runner, which has a metal box that takes out the material to be studied. “Then, the material is reviewed on the platform by the forensic team and the chain of custody. We are dealing with a material that is already subjected to disturbance environments because they were in a dry environment that became humid and will return to a dry one. That is why protocols are planned in advance so as not to obstruct the identification process,” said Ana Carolina Guatame, an anthropologist from Équitas.

Such a challenge raises many questions. During the hearing this Thursday, JEP magistrates Gustavo Salazar and Alejandro Ramelli, as well as relatives of victims and representatives of organizations such as Ríos Vivos, raised some questions: Do these technologies exist in Colombia? Have they been used before in contexts search for the missing? Can any of them break or damage any bone? That among many others.

In addition to the cemeteries and graves flooded by the dam, the JEP also ordered an investigation in the Osteology Laboratory of the University of Antioquia and in the El Universal Cemetery in Medellín, because at least 140 unidentified people from the area were taken there. Hidroituango. To advance with the construction of the hydroelectric plant, Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), a partner of the hydroelectric plant, together with another company, buried bodies from the Barbacoas, La Fortuna and Orobajo cemeteries, located in the area and transferred them to Medellín. According to the JEP, EPM did not deliver the supports on which it relied to carry out this transfer of bodies.

