A flight with 209 Colombian migrants returned from the United States arrived this Wednesday in Bogotá with the accompaniment of the Ombudsman after the controversy that arose last week due to the temporary suspension of flights and the denunciation of alleged degrading treatment of migrants.

The general director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García, referred last Thursday to the existence of “recurring complaints about poor conditions in detention centers and mistreatment during flights.”

García himself highlighted the “use of restrictive elements such as hand and foot handcuffs, even for women mothers of families”, in addition to announcing the cancellation, by the US immigration authorities, of the flights scheduled for the 1st and 2nd of May, in which some 1,200 people would return.

Given the commotion caused by these statements, the Colombian Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, expressed his concern and asked the Government to find the necessary mechanisms to guarantee human rights.

Finally, this Wednesday the return flights resumed, which were accompanied by a team of professionals in charge of “collecting the complaints of the returnees, related to possible violations of their rights,” according to the Ombudsman’s Office in a statement.

This resumption supposes the implementation of a pilot plan related to Mother’s Day through which the return to Colombian territory of some 14,000 migrants from the United States is expected in the coming months.

EFE