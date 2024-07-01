Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat reports that during the month of June of this year, 209 people were arrested who had a warrant in force against them.

The above is done through prevention and surveillance tours that are carried out in different sectors of the city, at the time of carrying out an arrest for the commission of a crime or administrative offense.

A total of 191 people were arrested with an arrest warrant in force against them for crimes against health, followed by seven people who had a warrant for domestic violence.

There are also other crimes such as homicide and aggravated homicide, each with one person arrested, as well as injuries, deprivation of liberty and robbery, among others.