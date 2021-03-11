The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that it has conducted 225 thousand and 489 new examinations on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their contacts And isolate them.

The Ministry revealed 2,087 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 419,996 cases.

And the Ministry announced that 1,677 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 399,803 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 16 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1,369 cases.

The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

– «Health» has called on

Commitment personnel

By social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

