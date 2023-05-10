What really happened to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the last week of April? Until now, it is not known exactly. But what we did see is that after more than 72 hours of virtually no one knowing what was wrong with his health, he returned with a reinvigorated anger and a rush to get things done fast, no matter who he ran over along the way. Since the afternoon of April 29, López Obrador took out the Barret from him to shoot accusations, slander and rudeness against whoever stood in front of him. The muina is increasing and his roof continues to heat up because things do not go to his liking because of him, no one else, a consequence of his vertical although anarchic actions, his foolish and stubborn attitude and his proverbial inability for self-criticism.

Yesterday he fired rhetorical fire and threats against the Supreme Court of Justice, in something totally foreseeable, given that the day before, by a majority of 9 to 2, they declared the decree of the first part of Plan B of their electoral reform invalid, due to violations to legislative procedures. In the morning, he used almost a third of his daily talk show to launch 2,086 hate words and utter 16 direct insults, including what he did against two court ministers, Alberto Pérez Dayán, rapporteur for the opinion, and Javier Laynez, who will be the speaker of the opinion on the second part of Plan B. He also bit an ex-minister with rage, one of the great constitutional lawyers and distributed caps for many other lawyers.

From the impunity of the National Palace rostrum, López Obrador said that the Judiciary is rotten and atrophied, that it acts in a partisan manner, with arrogance and authoritarianism. They are retrograde and part of the conservative supreme power, who are in the service of a rapacious minority and serve that conservative bloc which is the equivalent of a gang of ruffians.

It is irrelevant to point out his blunders and gibberish, his contradictions (such as being atrophied and rotten at the same time), his description of a factious when it is his personal seal, as he imposed on his bench in Morena, which caused the invalidity of Plan B, or the qualifiers arrogant (has he seen himself in a mirror in the Treasury Hall?) and authoritarian (will he listen to himself every morning?). He told them retrograde who is taking Mexico to the 70’s, and who dreams of pre-Columbian times, and being at the service of a rapacious minority that he equated with a gang of ruffians, precisely in days when information about the rapacious businesses of his children’s friends, and maintains the protection of his close ones who have committed monumental acts of corruption, as in Segalmex, the largest in memory of the six-year terms.

It is irrelevant because López Obrador does not have the capacity to see things objectively and make a self-criticism. For example, that he explained, at least to himself, why if he swore to defend and respect the Constitution when he took office, he is a pathological violator of the Constitution who has not yet suffered the consequences. Yet he brags about being a Democrat all the time, when he’s the most authoritarian president we’ve had in two generations. Paranoia soaks him, and he sees enemies who seek to derail his project in every tree in the national landscape, without seeing that his four-tea is a project constrained to the construction of four mega-works made on purpose.

He has said that the main objective of his project is to change the culture, and uses and customs such as corruption, but it is not only a fallacy, but debauchery has been a dominant note in his government. He promised the end of privileges and complicity, but that’s not true either. A few days ago the British weekly The Economist published its Friends Capitalism Index and revealed in a study of 43 countries that it has grown over the last decade. In the case of Mexico, 10 years ago, during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, this country ranked 7th out of 23 nations reviewed based on its GDP and number of billionaires; today, Mexico ranks fifth among 43 countries. The capitalism of the cronies is what is happening with the friends of their children, or with the multi-businesses handed over to the Ministry of National Defense.

López Obrador has many fixations. Yesterday “His Serene Highness”, as Antonio López de Santa Ana -who handed over 50% of the national territory to the United States- to perpetuate himself in power, called ministers Pérez Dayán and Laynez -to whom he had said the same at the end of March – who, in fact, have acted in the Court in accordance with the law to prevent it from being the president who, even though he is not sitting in the presidential chair, perpetuates himself in power through extra-constitutional actions that will maintain as a hostage to whoever succeeds him.

López Obrador is angry and full of rampant hatred. The method he uses to get his frustrations out because things don’t go the way he wants them, or at the times they want, is to insult to disqualify. The president is extremely irascible because things slow down when they reach the courts, the result of constitutional controversies that arise for having acted outside the law. What can he expect when instead of acting within the legal framework, he wants to do things by his guns and twist the rule of law. He so far he has not been able to.

Unfortunately for López Obrador, there is a legal framework and a Constitution that he must respect. When he does not do it, which is daily, he runs into legal walls that stop his barbaric acts, and since he is unable to correct or carry out self-criticism, he always looks for the external enemy to unload his frustrations on him. Like yesterday, against the Court, to which he already threatened that he will go after her next year.