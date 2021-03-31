The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 244,422 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, to detect early cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19).

The intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 2,084 new cases of the virus, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 461,444 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of five cases from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1,497 cases. It also announced the recovery of 2,202 new cases, bringing the total number of cures to 445,355 cases.





