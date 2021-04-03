The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 252,243 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,084 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 468 thousand and 23 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1504 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

And the Ministry announced that 2,210 people infected with the virus had recovered, and that they fully recovered from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 452,321 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 67,909 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses it has provided until yesterday, eight million 559 thousand and 291 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 86.54 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce infections and control the virus.

