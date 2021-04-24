The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 212,779 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level have contributed to the detection of 2080 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases is 508,925 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two cases from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, thus bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1569 cases.

‌ The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced that 1,793 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 490,457 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 87,592 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses provided to 10 million and 194 thousand and 276 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 103.07 doses per 100 people.





