In the Gulf of Mexico, NOAA finds the wreck of a ship more than 200 years old. © Photo by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The whaling ship is a sensational discovery for researchers: the captain of the ship was the grandson of a freed slave and a native of the USA.

Mississippi – In the Gulf of Mexico, deep-sea researchers find the wreck of a 200-year-old whaling ship. The find is historically exciting, as an American with Afro-American and indigenous roots made it to the captain despite discrimination.

The American Deep Sea Authority discovered the ship with the help of a deep sea robot

According to its website, the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the find off the south coast of the USA together with scientists from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the private archeology company Search Inc.

Led by partner scientists via a satellite link, a team from the US agency piloted an underwater robot to explore the ocean floor on Feb. 25, 2022, NOAA reports. The ship was discovered by an energy company in 2011. The object was then never explored in detail.

Whaling served to produce heating oil in the USA

The ship could be identified as the “Industry” built in 1815 in Westport, Massachusetts. The ship sank during a storm in 1836, reports NOAA. The identification was possible based on the position of the ship and the artefacts that could still be found in the wreck. The “industry” was mainly used to catch sperm whales, which in turn were needed for oil production.

Important reminder of contributions made to the United States by Native Americans and Black people

As reported by NOAA, the ship can be linked to the Cuffe family, who despite all discrimination as a non-white family were successfully involved in seafaring. Paul Cuffe, a sailor and entrepreneur, is descended from a freed slave and a Wampanoag woman. He rose to become a successful shipbuilder in the United States. His son William Cuffe was one of the captains of the “Industry”.

“Black and Native American history is American history, and this critical discovery serves as an important reminder of the tremendous contributions Black and Native Americans have made to our country,” said US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Don Graves about the find according to NOAA.

The find is probably also interesting in connection with the intensified attempts to come to terms with the US and world history of slavery since the Black Friday movement.