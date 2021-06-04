The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 233,038 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, as part of its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of discovering and counting cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolating them. The intensification of investigation procedures, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2062 new cases of the virus, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 579 thousand and nine cases.

The ministry also announced the death of two people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1691.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,035 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 558,584 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 72,879 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 13 million, and 227,344 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increases to 133.74 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of infections and control the virus.



