The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that two companies should pay to another an amount of 206,800 dirhams, in compensation for damages incurred as a result of a fire at the headquarters of the first defendant, which spread to her.

In the details, a company filed a lawsuit against a neighboring company and an insurance company, in which it demanded that they be jointly obligated to pay it four million dirhams, and the legal interest at 12% from the due date until full payment.

She explained that the first defendant contracted with the second defendant to compensate others for the damages, with a valid contract during the fire incident, and they refused to compensate her for the damages.

During the hearing of the case, the first defendant submitted memorandums, at the end of which she petitioned for the inadmissibility of the case against her, to file it against the unqualified and unqualified, to ignore all the second defendant’s defenses and documents, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

The second defendant also submitted memorandums, at the conclusion of which she petitioned for the inadmissibility of the case, to file it against an unqualified person, and to pay the guarantee to the insured – the first defendant – and the first defendant’s responsibility for the fire was not established.

While the judge issued a preliminary ruling assigning an expert specialized in the field of fires and insurance, and assessing damages to perform the task entrusted to him, the court indicated in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, insurance is considered a contract in which the insured and the insured cooperate to face the risks or accidents insured. Whereby the insured pays to the insurer a specified amount or periodic installments. In the event of the realization of the risk or the occurrence of the event specified in the contract, the insurer shall pay to the insured – or to the beneficiary whose interest the insurance stipulated – an amount of money, revenue, salary or any other financial right.

And she pointed out that «it is proven that the plaintiff filed the lawsuit in her capacity as a victim of the fire that occurred in the residence of the first defendant, according to what is established in the forensic evidence report. Also, it is proven from the contract drawn up by the second defendant in favor of the first defendant that it guarantees damages to third parties, and therefore the court concludes from the foregoing that the lawsuit is filed by a person of a capacity, and against a capacity. And then you decide to reject the defenses ».

And she indicated that “what is established from the expert’s report filed in the case file is that the plaintiff received for the damages incurred by her as a result of the fire, the subject matter of the case, from the insurance company, except for compensation for the item of loss of employees and workers’ salaries during the period of stopping work, which the expert estimated at 206 thousand and 800 dirhams. ».

And she confirmed her satisfaction with the expert’s report, and ruled to oblige the two defendants jointly to pay the plaintiff the amount of 206 thousand and 800 dirhams, and with legal interest at the rate of 5% annually from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, in a manner that does not exceed the principal of the debt, and rejected other requests.

