Two hundred and six steps must be climbed to reach the top of the Obelisk. The staircase is vertical and has sections of darkness. Going up with a chinstrap removes the air, but at the top is the light at the end of the journey and a strong and cold wind enters the east window that renews the energies. Get to the top, for this chronicler, demanded sixteen minutes, with three breaks that served to catch his breath and relax concentration.

One of the most iconic monuments of the City of Buenos Aires, which witnessed celebrations and tragedies, turns 85 this Sunday. And climbing to its summit is an opportunity to see downtown Buenos Aires from another perspective. The Obelisk is also a witness to this time in which Buenos Aires lives plagued by a pandemic, that of the coronavirus. And there it will be when this is all over.

There must not be many people who went through the experience of climbing that iron ladder, which serves to be at 67.5 meters from the floor of the Plaza de la República. From the base, where every so often the floor vibrates due to the passage of the subway, you can see a hole with lights that break large spaces of darkness.

You can also hear the protesters of the Polo Obrero who cut the July 9 and Corrientes sing a song to the rhythm of “Life is a Carnival”, made popular by Celia Cruz. And another demonstration of members of the Union of Land Workers.

Germán, one of the firefighters of Civil defense that guides the ascent, delivers harnesses, helmets and gloves. And it gives a series of tips that will be key to climbing: climb the steps one by one, concentrate the effort on the legs and keep the arms at chest or shoulder height, never above the head.

“Take your time. And remember that you have to save your strength for the last stretch ”, says this volunteer firefighter that five years ago, when the monument that was designed by the Tucuman architect Alberto Prebisch turned 80, went up six times in a few hours, to accompany the 80 neighbors who signed up and were drawn to climb it.

Climb to the top of the Obelisk. The experience of a journalist and a photographer from Clarín who takes about 15 minutes up an iron staircase with 206 steps. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Another five Civil Defense personnel have already left the base. They bet on the three planned stops between breaks in the structure. And Germán helps with the safety harness, which is placed on the legs, wraps around the shoulders, crosses the chest and serves to hook the safety rope that the experts change at each stop. Two other officials from the Ministry of the Environment and Public Space also contribute their experience, which is in charge of maintenance and recently renewed the exterior paint. They are the ones who have “the keys to the Obelisk”.

Step by step



At startup, the anxiety threatens to overcome concentration. The floor is below, you go through the first hole through which the iron staircase passes and the objective is get to the first break, for which there are about ten meters.

“Are you okay?” Is the question of another of the Civil Defense officers. Upon reaching the break, he unscrews the carabiner, opens it and invites you to stand on the platform, which in turn is a kind of balcony. The chinstrap bothers, makes it more difficult to breathe. And the air is needed.

From below. The Obelisk, one of the greatest icons of Buenos Aires, turns 85 this Sunday, May 23. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

In the second section technique improves. The movements are more fluid. But do not let yourself be overcome by anxiety. Hurrying can be a mistake. A slow pace is preferable to secure air to get to the next stop. Between one platform and another the darkness accompanies. It is time to lower the mask to reveal the nose and breathe better. The close contact is with the ladder and the wall.

At the second stop there is music that is played from the phone of another of the firefighters. “Take it easy, get that the last part is a bit longer “, He says. Another two or three minutes to reestablish the rhythm of breathing. The heart is also beating strong, but the cardiologist at the head warned a while before that it is “impeccable.” It is more than half the way. Looking down is not suitable for those who suffer from vertigo. And the exterior light is closer to the top. Noises from outside are no longer heard

“Come up,” they yell again. And there it goes. Hands together, at chest level, clinging to the bar of the ladder. Left leg first. Then right to the same step. One hand and then the other to the next rung. Pure concentration so as not to lose coordination. And now yes, a bit of a rush to get to the hole where two firefighters are ready to receive the “climber”.

The view to the south from the Obelisco viewpoint, where a journalist and a photographer from Clarín arrived. The 9 de Julio and the historic building of the Ministry of Public Works, with the sculpture of Eva Perón. Photo: Fernando la Orden

At the top, the sunlight dazzles. There are ropes, antennas, a camera and a flat that should not be stepped on because underneath is the void. Their eyes are not enough to look out the windows on each of the four faces of the Obelisk. The historical building of the MOP and the sculpture of Evita to the south; the river to the East; the Illia highway to the north; to the west, Corrientes Avenue; the Palace of Courts; the dome of Congress that is imposed green. Buenos Aires.

From above, the imagination helps to detect the exact place of the family celebration of the 2019 Racing champion and the passage of the micro with the players. Some celebration of the Selection. And also marches and demonstrations; and even tragedy and repression of December 20 and 21, 2001.

It is also thought of that installation of Leandro erlich that erased the tip. And images such as the closures of electoral campaigns in 1983, before the return of democracy; the pink condom that covered it in 2005 for an AIDS campaign; and when it served as the stage for artistic events: Zubin Mehta and Daniel Barenboim performed at its feet. And from its top the members of the Black Organization, Mora Godoy, hung to dance a tango and it was also the platform on which the Argentine flag and the Olympic rings flew at the inauguration of the Youth Games in 2018.

The Obelisk has been there for 85 years, where the national flag was raised for the first time in the City. It received criticism for its aesthetics and they even wanted to demolish it in 1939. And it resists, as a symbol of Buenos Aires and also of Argentina.

SC