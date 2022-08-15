Dubai (Etihad)

Dar Al Ber Society spent 206 million and 541 thousand dirhams during the first half of the current year 2022, benefiting 2.9 million people around the world who benefited from the packages of charitable and sustainable development projects, including 1,752.113 million who benefited from it in the first quarter of this year, and 1. 164.230 million of these projects were in their favor during the second quarter, and the number of projects reached 22,517 thousand sustainable humanitarian charitable development projects, which were launched in the UAE and in several regions in needy countries around the world.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, indicated that the new development charitable projects were distributed among 8,901 projects that started in the first quarter of this year, with costs amounting to 50,208.678 million dirhams, compared to 13,616 projects in the second quarter. At a cost of 51,894.504 million, referring to the completion of some of those humanitarian development projects, while others are still under construction and will be completed according to the time plan set for them.

“Dar Al Ber” contributed to supporting the initiatives and requests of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation within the framework of humanitarian relief campaigns, in a number of afflicted countries with the least share of development and sustainability, with a total cost estimated at 9,718,160 dirhams.

Al Muhairi called on benefactors and people of philanthropy and giving to continue to support the humanitarian and charitable projects and initiatives launched by the association to help the largest possible number of the needy and the poor, pointing out that the association has great confidence in the response of the owners of white hands and merciful hearts.