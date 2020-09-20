On Sunday, 20598 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra, with the number of infected people in the state increased to 1208642. An official of the health department gave this information.

He said that after the death of 455 Kovid-19 patients in the same period, the number of people who lost their lives so far in the state to 32671 due to this deadly virus. Of these 455 new deaths, 238 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours.

At the same time, on Sunday, 26408 people were discharged from various hospitals after recovering. So far 884341 patients have been infection free in the state. There are currently 291238 patients undergoing treatment in the state.

The figure reached 184439 after the arrival of 2209 new patients of infection in Mumbai city on Sunday while the death toll rose to 8469 with the death of 44 more patients.

At the same time, the figure reached 435201 after 5209 new cases of infection in Mumbai Mahagar area. The city of Mumbai falls in this region. After the death of 99 patients in one day, the death toll rose to 14780.

1774 new cases of infection occurred in Pune city, 1612 in Nagpur city and 397 in Aurangabad. The state has an infection recovery rate of 73.17 percent while the death rate is 2.7 percent. So far 5872241 Kovid-19 samples have been tested in the state.