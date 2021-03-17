The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 236 thousand and 988 new examinations were conducted to detect cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19). This brings the total number of registered cases to 432,364 cases. It also announced the death of eight cases from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths to 1414 cases. The Ministry announced that 2,741 new cases had been cured of those infected with the virus, and that they had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, bringing the total of recovery cases to 413,477 cases.





