The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, revealed to “Emirates Today” that the municipality has taken measures against 205 food establishments that do not comply with health and food safety requirements since the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the procedures included directing 108 warnings and 97 violations, after carrying out intensive inspection campaigns, numbering 2,898 rounds, on food and health stores in various regions of the emirate since the beginning of the holy month, and included central and popular markets, to ensure their commitment to the health requirements in force, and their application in accordance with standards Food safety, due to the increased consumer demand for it.

Afkham stated that 2,963 food establishments are committed to health requirements and apply food safety standards, while the municipality has registered 205 non-compliant food establishments.

The most prominent violations that were monitored in these facilities were the failure of the facility official to maintain and clean the sewage openings, the failure to maintain the cleanliness of the facility such as the floors, ceiling and behind the equipment, and the failure to set expiry dates on foodstuffs prepared in refrigerators, in addition to the failure of some facilities to train workers Others are not fulfilling the necessary licenses, and not renewing the expired commercial license.

He affirmed setting working hours for monitors, and allocating emergency inspectors throughout the day, to deal with complaints and observations.

The municipality is intensifying its campaigns on food and health facilities in the emirate to ensure their compliance with the application of health requirements, verify the validity of foodstuffs provided to consumers, in addition to controlling the wrong health practices practiced by workers in those facilities, providing advice and guidance, and directing their workers to best practices.

He stressed that the municipality places a great priority on achieving the safety of individuals through food and foods in circulation, through sudden inspection campaigns before and during events on various markets, shops and public facilities in the field of distributing and selling foodstuffs, from popular kitchens, restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries, sweets shops, groceries, consumer complexes, retail centers and stores. Food, butcheries and supermarkets.

• 2,963 food establishments committed to implementing food safety standards.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

