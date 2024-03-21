Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the “21st edition” of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship will begin on Friday evening, and will continue for 3 days, at the Dubai World Trade Center. In the tournament, there are 205 horses from 15 countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Italy, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and Uruguay, in addition to the horses of the Emirates. The organizing committee allocated financial prizes of $4 million to the first-place finishers. .

Horses compete in 14 categories to qualify for the six main championships, which are the One-Year-Old Fillies Championship, the One-Year-Old Colts Championship, the Fillies Championship, the Two- and Three-Year-Old Colts Championship, the Mares and Stallions Championship, in addition to the round of the Fillies and Colts Championship under one year old.

The championship is considered one of the most prestigious beauty championships in the world, and includes the purest breeds of Arabian horses, and is a destination for the largest and most important owners of Arabian horses and stables in various parts of the world.

The championship program on the first day includes qualifying rounds for colts and fillies under one year of age, and qualifying rounds for fillies and mares, starting with fillies under one year old, then colts under one year old, then year-old fillies “A” and “B”, two years old, then At the age of 3 years, the tournament moves to the category of mares from 4 to 6 years, then the category from 7 to 9 years, and the first day concludes the sixth round for the category of mares from 10 years and over.

On the second day, qualifying rounds will be held for colts and stallions. It begins with the categories of colts in their first year, “A” and “B”, 2-year-old colts, and 3-year-old colts. The tournament moves to stallions from 4 to 6 years old and stallions from 7 to 9 years old, and concludes today. The second is the 14th round for stallions aged 10 years and over, and the third day witnesses the main tournaments, starting with the year-old filly championship, the filly championship, the mares championship, the year-old colts championship, the colts championship, and the stallion championship.

The organizing committee of the tournament selected 10 referees: Jean Marco Argano and Christian Moschino (Italy), Nicholas Jung and Claudia Darius (Germany), Eric Geyer (France), Christine Jamar (Belgium), Renata Schibler (Switzerland), and Ali Mohamed El Shaarawy (Egypt). », Elias Ibrahim Faraj (Bahrain), and Joe Polo (America), in addition to two reserve referees, the Danish Marianne Tingsdet and the Swiss Urs Eschbacher.

Ziad Galadari, Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for his sponsorship and constant support for the event, stressing that all technical and organizational committees are ready for the launch of the “version 21”, which is held for the first time in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said: “The Supreme Organizing Committee worked to prepare the facilities and prepare them to provide all requirements for attendees, including owners, stall managers, workers with horses, and the public, during the days of the major event that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. The Organizing Committee is keen every year to add new touches, so that the tournament continues its excellence. And to consolidate its position as one of the most important and prestigious tournaments in the world.”

He pointed out that this year's edition witnesses the participation of an elite group of the best horses in the world, including 6 horses that have won the World Championship title, which embodies the high and expected form of competition.

Galadari stressed that the organizing committee, in the context of greater transparency, continued its pioneering initiatives by selecting the tournament’s referees, through a lottery system, where invitations were sent to 18 referees who have extensive experience and a long career, and who participated in judging the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship during its previous editions. Selection of 12 referees, including two reserve referees.