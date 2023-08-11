The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa), affiliated with the Department of Community Development, Sarah Shuhail, confirmed that the center continues to achieve its strategic goals, provide integrated and sustainable services, strengthen partnerships and awareness efforts, and raise its institutional capabilities.

And she stated that the center provided services to 205 beneficiaries during the first half of this year, and hosted 57 cases in its shelters during the same period, and provided them with integrated care, rehabilitation and empowerment services, and it also succeeded in reintegrating 77% of cases into society by the end of the second quarter of the year. This year, the percentage of female cases reached 85%.

She affirmed the center’s keenness to expand its partnerships to support its role in providing comprehensive and integrated services to beneficiaries. Among its efforts during the current year is the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police to organize receiving cases, organizing activities related to human rights, exchanging experiences, etc., and a memorandum of understanding with Zayed University to promote Knowledge exchange, exchange of experts and specialists, and spreading awareness.

On the future plans of the Ewaa Center, she drew attention to the center’s preparations to launch a scientific conference to discuss the topic of art therapy, and its role in rehabilitating cases of violence and abuse, in addition to a story competition that attracts all members of society to encourage positive community dialogue about violence and abuse and ways to confront them.

At the level of government performance indicators, the Emiratisation rate in the center has reached about 95%, and the center focuses in its contracts on micro, small and medium-sized companies, and is committed to applying the local content policy in purchases by 100% to enhance the participation of companies in the gross domestic product.