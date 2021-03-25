The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 235,564 new examinations during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, to expand the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid) -19) And those in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of the examination procedures contributed to the detection of 2043 new cases of the Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 448 thousand and 637 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 2,200 new cases of those infected with the virus, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 431,773 cases.

It also announced the death of 10 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1466 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, abide by the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 127 thousand and 47 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to seven million and 730 thousand and 375 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine is 78.16 doses per 100 people.





