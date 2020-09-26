There have been 20419 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra. According to information provided by the Health Department, the number of corona infections in the state has reached 1321176. Apart from this, the figure of the dead has reached 35191 with the death of 430 people due to Corona virus infection in the state in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1608 new cases of corona virus were reported in eight districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra and 29 people died due to the epidemic during this period. Officials gave this information on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has predicted a second round of corona virus infection with more people returning to work due to the increased infection of corona in the state. He has urged people to strictly follow the rules.

In a digital meeting with ministers and officials of Marathwada and Nashik divisions over the Kovid-19 situation, Thackeray expressed concern over the exit of adequate precaution without people who have been infected with the corona virus but have not shown signs of infection. Thackeray said that the focus should be on reducing mortality.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that people are following health regulations like wearing masks. He also directed to impose fines on those who violate the rules. Thackeray said, in the UK, such patients are being treated in homes that have not shown symptoms. But they are being examined every day. They are being sent to the hospital if needed.

The Chief Minister said that we are allowing such patients to remain isolated in homes, but they are going out and infecting others as well. The Chief Minister said, there is a danger of starting a second round of this (corona virus infection) as more people are leaving for work now. Also, there is a risk of getting infected by senior citizens sitting at home.