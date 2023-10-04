The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Alejandro Dominguez, announced this Wednesday that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup, when the centenary of this event will be celebrated. “We believed big. The 2030 Centennial World Cup begins where it all began.

(You may be interested in: Conmebol consolation prize: 3 opening matches in 2030, World Cup on 3 continents)

“Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches of the #MundialCentenario,” he wrote on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In a later press conference, Dominguez announced that the tournament will begin in South America and then move to Europe and Africa.

And the playoffs?

Regarding the classification of the host countries for the 2030 World Cup, Fifa made reference to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as hosts.



“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the only bid will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain, who will host the event in 2030 and will automatically qualify from the existing allocation of places subject to the completion of a successful bid process led by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024.”

In the South American case, the big question arises. From the outset, at the Conmebol press conference, it was said that the three host countries have already qualified for said World Cup.

“The event originates in South America in the 3 countries, Montevideo, Buenos Aires and Paraguay, it moves to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, where we fall into the groups. The three Federations are already classified,” said the president of the Paraguayan Association, Robert Harrison.

This confirmation opens a great debate, since at the moment, after the expansion of teams for the 2026 World Cup, six and a half places are granted for Conmebol: six direct and one playoff.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

If Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay qualify directly for the 2030 World Cup, by hosting at least one opening match, it would mean an unprecedented scramble in the South American qualifying round.

There would be 7 teams left to fight for the direct spots, which would probably be reduced, otherwise the qualifier would make no sense.

One hypothesis is that these three places in the host countries are already part of the total number of places given to Conmebol, so in that hypothetical case the other 7 countries would fight among themselves for three and a half places. As? In groups? All against all like now?

Even on social networks there is speculation about an eventual union of the Conmebol with Concacaf so that the qualifying did not lose interest.

In any case, the South American qualifying round, classified as one of the most competitive in the world, has already been losing impact in the countries due to the number of places assigned, as a result of the expansion of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

SPORTS

More sports news

SPORTS