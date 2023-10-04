Spain, Portugal and Morocco. These are the three countries that will host the 203rd World Cup, as the FIFA Council decided after extensive consultation with all the confederations. It will be the centenary edition of the first World Cup and for this reason the first matches will symbolically be played in South America: the opening ceremony will be held in Montevideo – capital of Uruguay, which was home to the first World Cup -, then the first matches will be played between Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The first match, obviously, will therefore be hosted by the Centenario stadium.