We are already halfway through 2024there are less than six years left to reach the 2030. But why is it so important in 2030?

Scientists of the world They revealed It’s been a while since around 2030 the world temperature could increase 1.5 ºC more with respect to the preindustrial era. A dangerous temperature for all of us who inhabit the Landsince it is said that this would cause unprecedented natural disastersand look that we are already suffering heat waves like no other and flood records.

Therefore, everything we all do, individually and collectively, in these six years will be vital for our survival. And the zoological institutions We have a relevant opportunity and responsibility facing this deadline.

And it is that the zoos We are not only leaders in the animal welfarein wildlife conservation, in education and research, but we are also paving the way for a more sustainable future where animals, people and the health of the planet can thrive or at least endure.

The UN itself has recognized that we play an important role in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of its 2030 agenda. And here are some very interesting data that the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) has highlighted to remind all the zoos of the world what we can do to make the world less unfair and unworthy and for so many millions of people.

The second objective of sustainable development (SDG) is Health & Wellness. An estimated seven million people die each year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air.

As zoological institutions we must commit to raising awareness among the 30 million people who visit us each year about the importance of having good health and a healthier lifestyle, especially children. And, without a doubt, we must support ecosystem restoration projects that have a direct relationship with reducing air, water and soil pollution.

The third SDG is Quality Education. Around the world, 57 million children remain out of school and 103 million young people lack basic literacy skills.

Many of our institutions already have important educational programmes for children with disabilities or in vulnerable situations, through which they can learn to develop capacities and skills in environmental protection and sustainable use of wildlife, which today can mean an opportunity for their personal and professional development.

Furthermore, we have made alliances and agreements with schools, universities and other educational institutions so that we are allied spaces in their educational methodology, both at the basic and higher levels.

The fifth SDG is Gender Equality. In developing countries like ours, one in four girls does not go to school, and in the world men make up more than 70% of all researchers.

Zoos and aquariums can become educational facilities in different municipalities of the country to allow more girls access to education. And we are ideal institutions to promote and take advantage of the great research work carried out by women. We should also support the scientific dissemination of many young students who are currently carrying out outstanding research on wildlife.

There are 17 Sustainable Development Goals and I do not want to abuse this space and time, so this column will continue next Saturday, July 6.

