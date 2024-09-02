The Sharjah Border Points and Ports Regulatory Committee announced that the total number of passengers arriving and departing through the Al Madam border point during the first half of this year amounted to about 202,740 passengers.

This came during the committee’s periodic meeting at the Al Madam Municipality building in Sharjah, headed by the Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and Chairman of the Regulatory Committee for Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi.

During the meeting, the committee discussed developing work mechanisms to improve the overall performance of the emirate’s ports, and reviewed performance measurement indicators, while the operating entities presented their work plan regarding their responsibilities for the next phase. The number of travelers reflects the readiness of the ports and border points to deal with the influx of arrivals and departures around the clock.