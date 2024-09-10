Barranquilla is celebrating this afternoon’s game between Colombia and Argentina for the eighth date of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. In the streets of ‘La Arenosa’ there is a festive atmosphere for the match that will be played from 3:30 pm at the Metropolitan Stadium. So that all Barranquilla residents can enjoy can enjoy the game, the Mayor’s Office declared a ‘civic afternoon’.

The mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, announced that the afternoon of Tuesday, September 10, will be civic “in honor of the great match between our Colombian and Argentine national teams.”

Although Barranquilla has been Colombia’s host country in the qualifiers for many years, each match is new and today’s match against Argentina is surrounded by several factors: Argentina leads the qualifying table with 18 points and Colombia is third with 13 points and, Perhaps most importantly, they will face each other after the 2024 Copa America final, which Argentina won 1-0..

Colombia is also the only team that has not been defeated in the qualifiers and will try to maintain this fact at home against its fiercest rival.

The ‘tricolor’ will try to show a better image than the one left in the 1-1 draw with Peru (which is last in the table), last week in Lima.

For many, this afternoon’s match is a revenge after the loss of the final of a Cup in which Colombia shone more than Argentina, but for coach Néstor Lorenzo it is not, It is a very important match in Colombia’s aspirations to qualify for the World Cup in North America.

High temperature, a determining factor

For several weeks now, Barranquilla has been experiencing high temperatures. Coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the time at which the match will be played, but the heat will be for both teams. In addition, Argentina has won or tied against Colombia, at the Metropolitano, at the same time.

However, Colombia will look to take advantage of the heat and humidity of Barranquilla, to which they are more accustomed than the Argentines. “I think that each game is a different story. These are different circumstances and times, we take it as a new challenge, a new opportunity, not as revenge,” Lorenzo said at a press conference.

