The bobsled, skeleton and luge track for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics will be in the Veneto municipality: Simico has signed the agreement with the Pizzarotti company which will carry out the works. The choice puts a firm point and attests to the extreme determination of this Government to conclude all the works in view of the Games as best as possible and in Italy. This was confirmed with great satisfaction by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi.