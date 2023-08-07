The golden year of Red Bull

The domain of the Red Bull this season has created and is creating a rift among fans, with the ‘faction’ of those who are getting bored with the superiority of the team and Max Verstappen as opposed to the one that follows the current of thought of Mika Hakkinen, who is convinced that sooner or later the Dutch driver’s golden age will end, and that his successes are deserved anyway. For obvious reasons, it’s impossible to predict when the #1 Milton Keynes’ repeat victories will subside, even if one driver has had his say on the matter.

Bradley’s thought

It’s about the British Richard Bradleywho reached the highest point in his career by winning the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category. The 31-year-old, on the podcast On Track GPpaid particular attention to the season 2026i.e. the one that will see the introduction of regulatory changes to power units. Although the changes shouldn’t be as drastic as those of 2022, which mainly affected the aerodynamics of the single-seaters, Brackley is convinced that the FOM and FIA will do everything possible to appease Red Bull’s dominance.

“FOM and the FIA ​​always plan rounds of rules specially designed to ‘cheat’ the team that is leading at that momentbecause they literally want to scuttle that team – commented – we’ve seen it throughout history: they did it with Williams when they eliminated active suspension and all electronic aids. They did it with Ferrari, suddenly Renault became dominant and that’s when Alonso won his championships. It can be said that they will target Red Bull. At that point you will find what makes the car weak and try to exploit it. There will come a time when Red Bull will lose ground and another manufacturer can get to the top. I believe that at that point the situation will have to be seriously reassessed”. Comments that follow those expressed by the Team Principal Christian Hornerwho actually called for a rethink of the 2026 regulations to avoid cars ‘Frankenstein’ with huge batteries.