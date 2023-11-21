The announcement of General Motors’ entry as an engine manufacturer in Formula 1 starting from 2028 brings attention back to the aerodynamic regulations to support the new generation of power units. The publication of a first draft is awaited between mid-to-late 2024with the definitive entry into force in 2026. However, the first rumors of what has been nicknamed the “Fangio project” are already circulating in the environment, reported by the authoritative German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.

The dimensions

Since the publication of the regulations for power units, the need to lighten the cars and make them more aerodynamically efficient has been evident. The objective is to reduce consumption, which is quite critical for a generation of engines that will have to burn excess petrol to power an electrical part three times more powerful than the current one. During the interview given in September to FormulaPassion.it, the technical director of the FIA ​​single-seater division Nikolas Tombazis spoke about the possibility of reducing the minimum weight by 50 kg in 2026 compared to the current one. Auto Motor und Sport confirms what has been reported in recent weeks, i.e. a 20 kg lighter with widespread optimism of being able to push up to 30 kg. All this despite the fact that the new power units will be 24 kg heavier than the current ones, of which 9 kg will come from the electric motor and 15 kg from the battery.

The lightening work begins with a shortening of the wheelbase – the distance between the front and rear wheels – which should go from 360 to 340 mm in 2026. The same fate should befall the width, reducing from 200 to 190 cm, without therefore returning to the 180 cm of the 2016 single-seaters. The frame will eventually be narrowedso that overall the cars reduce their weight but also the frontal section, offering less aerodynamic resistance.

The tires will play a central role in weight reduction. The transition in 2022 to new tires mounted on 18-inch diameter rims brought with it an increase of 11 kg. In 2026 the internal diameter of the rims should instead decrease 18 to 16 inches, while maintaining low-sided tires whose diameter and width will be reduced by approximately 10%. The mechanical grip will inevitably decrease, but the adoption of smaller tires will reduce the turbulence generated, thus decreasing the impact both on the aerodynamics of the car itself and on the one following it.

Inwash aerodynamics

Some previews on weight and dimensions had already leaked in recent weeks, but Auto Motor und Sport now reports new rumors regarding aerodynamics. The basic philosophy will remain the marked exploitation of ground effect via the Venturi channels created in the bottom. To reduce aerodynamic disturbance for the chasing single-seater, the latest 2022 regulations were written with particular attention to the shape of the wake, narrower and higher than in the past. In 2026 the approach will be taken to the extreme, with strong limitations on outwash aerodynamics in favor of inwash.

FIA wants to hinder the practice in which teams push flows outwards – outwash – to move turbulence away from the bottom, which causes a widening of the wake. On the contrary, the new Formula 1 they will suck part of the flows towards the center of the car – inwash – to narrow the trail. For this purpose the front wing should no longer be full width. The endplate bulkheads will instead delimit the profiles just beyond the inside of the front wheels, cutting that portion of the wing that the teams today design with shapes that divert the flows externally to the wheels.

In the most advanced part of the fund, however, the outermost bulkhead at the entrance to the Venturi channel will be reversed compared to how it appears on the current single-seaters. In fact, the flow diverter will no longer push the flows outwards, but will recall them under the recess in the side. A little further behind, one second bulkhead located above the bottom it will attract other flows inwards in the area between the gearbox and the rear wheels. Finally, precisely at the rear, the diffuser will be limited in height, while the upper wing should go from two to four profiles.

Active aerodynamics

Actively controlling the incidence of the wing profiles will be fundamental on the 2026 Formula 1 cars and not only for the purposes of overtaking as for the current DRS. Reducing resistance to progress will be a priority to contain consumption which, as we have seen, will be a limiting factor for the power units. The organizers have not yet resolved the issues regarding how many and which elements will be actively adjustable. In addition to the rear wing, these are among the hypotheses on the table the front wing, the beam-wing and the diffuser.

The active aerodynamics cannot be managed manually by the pilot, but will be controlled by the control unit. Already in September, however, Nikolas Tombazis assured that the new regulations would be in place very prescriptive regarding management strategies of the software, in order to avoid atypical competition dynamics: “We want there to be battles on the track where the cars are at the limits of traction and control, ensuring a certain dramatic component when overtaking. When we talk about active aerodynamics or engine strategies we don’t want to open up a field which, although very interesting from an engineering point of view, would be very boring for a spectator.”

Times preserved

Another topic that continues to be discussed is that of the internal mechanics of the suspensions. Tombazis has long ruled out the return of inerters, banned in 2022, which proved particularly useful in dampening oscillations. Among the hypotheses for 2026 it also stands out the return of the springs to the gas, prohibited by current regulations, but not everyone agrees with the proposal. As regards the simulations, however, according to the first estimates the lap times should not be far from the current ones, about a second higher. The risk of a slower Formula 1 in 2026 seems to have been averted, but the delay from the previous generation will also depend on how much performance grows between now and the end of 2025.