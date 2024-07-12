New rules of the game

While Formula 1 fans are enjoying one of the most balanced seasons – at least in terms of the number of different winners – of the last decade, the minds of many insiders are already turning to 2026, when the Circus will face its next, significant, regulatory upheaval. The cars that will be born from this revolution will be radically different: 30 kg lighter, with downforce reduced by 30% and aerodynamic resistance by 55%. The power units will have almost 300% more power from the battery and the wheelbase will drop from a maximum of 3600 mm to 3400 mm, while the width will be reduced from 2000 mm to 1900 mm. Active aerodynamics will also be introduced. The tires will also change: the width of the front tires has been reduced by 25 mm and that of the rear by 30 mm.

Pirelli’s warning

On this last point, however, a alarm raised by the official tyre supplier of F1, Pirelli. Compared to the most recent changes in technical regulations, this time there is a serious risk of not being able to carry out adequate tests in the season preceding the introduction of the new rulesThe reason is theenormous difficulty that exists in realizing mule car hybrids between the current and future regulationsso as to facilitate the study of the transition – also for the impact on the tyres – as had happened in the past.

“It is impossible, I would say, to create a mule-car with similar characteristics – declared the boss of the Pirelli motorsport area Mario Islandinterviewed by the site RaceFans – we won’t be able to have smaller cars. We can only save a little weight: instead of doing long runs with full tanks we can try to reduce the fuel level to simulate the weight reduction. But for the rest it’s impossible, because we don’t have active aerodynamics”. Analyzing the work that the Milanese company will have to do in preparing for the 2026 season, Isola explained that Pirelli will have to rely heavily on simulation data to develop new tyresawaiting the ‘concrete’ arrival of the new single-seaters at the start of the season.

Between real and virtual

“It is important for us work in parallel with the virtual model and the physical model – added Isola – let’s try to understand what the correlation is between the two to have tests that are as representative as possible of what we will find in 2026, knowing that it will never be 100% representative. For the moment we have simulations that come from the FIA, but not yet from the teams – he concluded – but in the development process we will also receive simulations from the teams and we will be able to understand what the general idea of ​​the estimated performances for 2026 is″.