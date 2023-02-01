The new regulations on the 2026 power units have also triggered a dispute on the chassis and aerodynamic level, however still far from finding its synthesis. The controversy arises from the initial project according to which the new cars would have had to complete the race distance with just 70-80 kg of fuel on board, against the current 100 kg. In fact, the idea of ​​the organizers was to leverage aerodynamically more efficient single-seaters, capable at the same time of recharging a greater quantity of energy under braking thanks to the MGU-K electric generator whose power will go from 120 to 350 kW, resulting almost tripled.

However, the plan is not easy to implement, because the new power units will be devoid of an important source of energy recovery such as the MGU-H, which recharged the battery by means of exhaust gases. Furthermore, to satisfy the thirst for energy of the more powerful MGU-K, in some contexts the heat engine will have to be used as a generator, burning excess gasoline to provide energy for the hybrid, a much less efficient process than if the fuel were used to directly produce motive power. The same alternative fuels will also be energetically less dense than the current ones, thus forcing to take on board more liters for the same energy.

According to the editorial staff of Auto Motor und Sport, the initial intent to adopt smaller tanks would have been abandoned. While previously there were discussions on how to improve weight and aerodynamics to contain fuel consumption, the same problem having been partially solved by taking on more fuel, attention now shifts to performance. Again according to the German newspaper, the teams are apparently pushing towards a significant reduction in the minimum weight, a proposal which, however, would not meet the favor of the FIA. Lighter cars could in fact go faster in corners while preserving lap times, but they wouldn’t avoid the risk that straight-line distances could be drastically reduced. With the need to exploit the thermal also as a generator for the battery, the scenario is in fact that in the middle of the straight the cars can give up part of the power of the combustion engine, thus struggling to keep up with the current speeds. For this reason, the Federation would like to concentrate mainly on aerodynamics, a parameter which even more than weight would help improve straight-line mileage. We are talking about a wheelbase shortening from 3.6 to 3.2 metres and a narrowing of the track from 2 to 1.9 meters thus reducing the frontal section, a strategy also adopted by Formula E for similar reasons with the new generation of cars.

Then there is the debate about active aerodynamics and how it could be implemented. Last December, Nikolas Tombazis ruled out the hypothesis of a return to active suspensions, however effective they would have been for the purpose. The use of mobile airfoils is highly probable, with rear wing, front wing, beam-wing and diffuser among the main suspects. In theory, however, we could go further, replicating something similar to the 2010 F-Duct concept, which through a system of internal ducts stalled the entire rear wing. The idea was banned at the end of the year but nothing would prevent it from being dusted off, perhaps with a hydraulic or mechanically controlled system that doesn’t force the driver to take his hands off the wheel. But first the teams and the Federation will have to find an agreement, with FIA that would like to proceed independently given the tight deadlines, which obviously does not find favor with the stables.