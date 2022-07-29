The ten-year marriage that should bond Red Bull and Porsche from 2026 now only awaits the trappings of official status, even more so after the dissemination of a document filed with the Moroccan antitrust authority, which certified the German manufacturer’s entry of 50% into the Anglo-Austrian team. This percentage is not accidental, which strongly marks the commitment of the Volkswagen brand house, attracted by the entry into the category of the new generation of power units which in all probability will be deliberated in the World Council on 2 August. According to reports from the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport, the internal combustion engine will be produced in the brand new Red Bull Powertrains department in Milton Keynes, while the electric hybrid part will be manufactured by Porsche in Weissach. In all this the Hondawhich officially concluded its presence in F1 with the 2021 title, but which will supply the engines to Red Bull and Alpha Tauri until 2026, seems to have found the sacred fire of the passion for racing.

In fact, it is rumored that the Japanese would like to be part of Formula 1 2026, but in this sense the doors of Red Bull would now be closed. A Honda delegation was present at the Austrian GP, ​​precisely to evaluate the official return to the category and – according to the rumors of the German site – Dietrich Mateschitz’s company would have offered the managers of the Golden Wing house continue with the collaboration with the Alpha Tauri.

The proposal would have left the Japanese cold, aware that pushing a customer team would not give them the chance to fight for the title. As suggested by the British journalist Joe Saward in recent days, Honda will be called upon to decide shortly what it will do with a view to 2026 and in this regard the prospect of joining a team outside the Red Bull orbit or even the purchase of a stable. It will therefore be interesting to understand the management of the relationship between Red Bull and Honda in the light of an announced divorce, given the continuation of the collaboration for the next three seasons before the farewell.