2026 Olympics, only curling remains in Cortina. Goodbye to bobsleigh too, we go to Switzerland for the races

Italy in the end they had to give up, it was too expensive to build a runway bob for them Olympics 2026 Of Milan-Cortinahence the final choice: the competitions will be held abroad. Move competitions to St. Moritz in Switzerland seems to be the most natural choice. They wouldn’t have been enough either 80 million (another 60 were needed) for a mega-plant of no future use. Madness for everyone (even for the IOC) except for the Italian organizers. But 800 days after the inauguration and without a shred of company willing to embark on the suicidal enterprise – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it was impossible to insist. The renunciation is official. It fell to Malagò, the head of the CONI and the organizing committee, the burden of the announcement at the IOC session underway in Mumbai. “The government is evaluating the best and most sustainable option, i.e move the races to an existing venue outside Italy“.

A few words for certify a planetary fool. Which as usual in Italy will not have any culprits, even if they are there for all to see. Obviously starting from the Foundation, which put together that bizarre dossier. And even more so elsewhere. The bobsleigh track was the creation of governor Zaiawho has demanded and defended it for years to bring more funds to his Veneto: in the committee, for example, the much reviled ex ad Novari would have been open to changes, if this did not happen it was due to Zaia’s intransigence, who washes his hands of it today.

And then the minister Abodiwhich – continues Il Fatto – he remained silent for months and in the end at least said no to the request for further public funds. Now the race is to distance ourselves from it. After that, the event will still have to be taken home. The priority is a new home for bobsleigh. Having discarded Cesana in Piedmont (same problems as Cortina for the renovation, while the temporary runway is a waste according to the IOC) all that remains is abroad. There is the offer from Innsbruck, with which relations are terrible. Easier St.Moritz, 40 km from Livigno (but the track is natural and requires an exemption). Almost nothing remains of the Milan-Cortina Olympics in Cortina (right curling).

Subscribe to the newsletter

