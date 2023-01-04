The leaders of FIA and Formula 1 reflect on the next steps to be implemented with the 2026 regulations based on the lessons learned with the recent 2022 revolution. Active suspensions have been proposed by some insiders as a possible solution to control the aerodynamics of the next generation of single-seaters, for which it will be essential to fight the resistance to advance to complete the race distance with about 70 kg of fuel against the current 100 kg. In a recent interview, FIA technical director Nikolas Tombazis rejected this possibility, but this does not exclude that the suspensions could be the subject of other innovations.

Talking about it was Pat SymondsTechnical Director of Formula 1, recently interviewed by the editorial staff of Auto Motor und Sport. The 2022 regulations have led to a profound simplification of the suspension units, banning gas springs and hydraulically adjustable dampers, helping to slow down the single-seaters when cornering, especially at low speeds. Pat Symonds joins supporters of a return to gas suspension starting in 2026: “I didn’t agree with the return of the classic suspension. Gas springs would have been ideal for these cars. The problem with these cars is that they aren’t particularly effective in slow corners. First, they are slowed down by weight and too stiff. We can’t do much about the weight, but with the gas springs we could turn much smoother at low speeds. In 2026 I would go back to a different type for the suspension. While I’m a fan of active suspension, a passive scheme with hydraulically controlled gas springs would perform just as well. Introducing them before then would be difficult because of the costs”.

The suspension goes hand in hand with the structure of the tyres. 2022 saw the debut of the low profile Pirelli tires, a choice wanted by the organizers to facilitate the aerodynamic management of turbulence, one of the main factors that amplify the differences between the top teams and teams with limited resources: “We have given Pirelli some tasks. The dropped shoulder profile was not a purely aesthetic choice. Our goal was to influence the aerodynamics. The turbulence around the wheels is the hardest to control as the tire deforms as it rotates, it does 75% of the work. Our opinion was that the top teams, with their big design departments, would have a big advantage over the smaller ones, so we wanted a stiffer tire to reduce deformation.” The low-profile tires could therefore also be confirmed in 2026, but aerodynamic considerations will have to go hand in hand with attention to weight, which will have to go down with the next generation of single-seaters. In fact, the transition to 18-inch wheels in 2022 alone resulted in an increase of about 3 kg per wheel, a factor that will be taken into consideration when drafting the new regulations.