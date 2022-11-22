In the first part of the 2022 season, Red Bull seemed one step away from a historic agreement with the Porschewith the latter providing the power units to the Anglo-Austrian house for the next few seasons. When everything seemed to end positively, the potential technical marriage between the two realities is definitively skipped, with the Stuttgart brand which will remain so far (at least for the moment) from entering F1, unlike compatriot Audi, already ready to make its debut in 2026.

In reality, despite the failure of the negotiations with Red Bull, the Porsche name has also been associated with other teams, with which there has also been a successful relationship in the past. Among these, the most cited name was that of McLaren, which in the mid-1980s won three drivers’ titles (one with Niki Lauda and two with Alain Prost) and two constructors’ titles, in 1984 and 1985, in that case powered by TAG Porsche engines. Consequently, also as a result of this collaboration, the German company was at the center of rumors for a possible supply of power units, later denied by the McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

For the US manager, in fact, the main intention is to continue the relationship with the Mercedesrevived in 2021 after a crisis that led to the separation in 2015: “We are very happy with how things are going with Mercedes – has explained – I am convinced that with them we will be able to win championships again, even if we are now a customer team. The engine they give us is no different than what they give Lewis. Of course, being a factory team has its advantages, you gain more technical knowledge and can influence the definition of the ‘pack’. But the rules are clear: the engines supplied to customers must be absolutely the same as those of the factory team. We have a long term contract with Mercedes and we are very satisfied with this collaborationbut we are not thinking too much about 2026 just yet.”