Nate The Hate stated this in an episode of his podcast, which went unnoticed at the time of its release (it has been available since July 30).

2024 was a mediocre year for PS5 at least as far as first-party exclusives go, but according to an insider 2025 could be the console’s best year of the generation and for the PlayStation ecosystem as a whole.

A sparkling 2025?

More specifically, between 40:35 and 42:20 he said: “For this generation of consoles, 2025 will be one of their best years (speaking of PlayStation, Ed.). It seems like they are ready to have a good year. Their silence this year should not be interpreted as anything other than a period of preparation.”

In short, not having much to publish, Sony has been using 2024 as a kind of sabbaticalto prepare for a great 2025, at least according to the insider, who truly believes that the Japanese multinational will soon start playing its cards.

“I am confident that We’ll hear more from Sony in this third quarterand I think next year is probably going to be their biggest year yet and one of the best of this generation.”

It’s a shame that no names of upcoming titles are mentioned. However, Nate The Hate is known for having very accurate first-hand information, so it’s likely that he knows something that we don’t and hence his optimism.

2025 could be the year of the PlayStation 5 Pro, as well as the launch of highly anticipated games like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, or the new intellectual property from Sony Santa Monica, about which almost nothing is known yet. It could also be the year of Marathon, despite the latest not-so-encouraging news from Bungie.