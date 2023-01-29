The note from the air force general: “In 2025 war between the US and China over Taiwan”

US Air Force General Mike Minihan sent his officers a note saying he fears that within two years US will be at war with China over Taiwan. According to reports from NBC News, which obtained a copy of the letter, it reads, among other things, the sentence “I hope I’m wrong, but my instincts tell me that I will fight in 2025“. The Air Mobility Command led by the general has about 50,000 personnel and 500 aircraft and is responsible for transport and refueling.

In 2024, Minihan recalled, there will be presidential elections both in the US and in Taiwan, and China will take the opportunity to move to the disputed island; in the note, the general asks for updates on everything the air force operational commanders are doing to prepare to fight China by the end of February, NBC reports again. THEThe US Department of Defense has distanced itself from the general’s opinions reported by the press and reiterated in a statement that “our goal remains to work alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

