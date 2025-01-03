2024 closed with a step back in regards to the space race: NASA confirmed the delay until mid-2027 of the Artemis III mission, intended to put a human being back on the lunar surface. But that does not mean that 2025 is going to be a year with Moon much more present than it already is, especially on a geopolitical and economic level.

In 2025, humanity will cross a historic threshold in its relationship with the Moon. What was once a dream reserved for science fiction is becoming a reality. For the first time, we are getting closer to establishing a sustainable human presence on our natural satellite. Beyond manned missions, the Moon is emerging as a future industrial center, a springboard to Mars and, perhaps, beyond.

The challenge is immense, but the technological advances taking shape in 2025 promise to overcome historic obstacles. From reusing rockets to lunar mining for fuel, this year may mark the beginning of a sustainable lunar economy. Of course, with several opposing powers.

Access to the Moon: the prominence of SpaceX and Blue Origin

In recent years, SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, has redefined the rules of the game in space exploration. Your rocket Starshipdesigned to be completely reusable, represents a revolutionary leap in efficiency and capacity. At 121 meters tall and with the ability to transport up to 100 metric tons of cargo to the lunar surface, Starship promises to drastically lower transportation costs to space.

One piece of information puts it into perspective: Traditional rockets can only carry 0.1% of their total weight as payload to the Moon. Starship, thanks to its in-orbit refueling capability, can reach 2%. This means that transporting equipment, habitable modules and resources will be more affordable than ever. This breakthrough not only breaks economic barriers, but also redefines what is possible in terms of lunar construction.

On the other hand, Blue Origin, the company led by Jeff Bezosis not far behind. Your lander Blue Moon has a complementary approach: transporting up to 3 metric tons of heavy equipment to facilitate the construction of lunar infrastructure. Although less imposing than Starship, Blue Moon plays a crucial role in providing the tools and technology necessary to transform the Moon into more than just a temporary destination.

The Artemis missions: humanity’s return to the Moon

NASA is also ready to make history. Although stepping on the surface has been delayed, in 2025, Artemis II will carry a crew beyond low Earth orbit for the first time since the Apollo missions. This trip around the Moon will be a fundamental test for the Orion capsule and the Space Launch System (SLS), key technologies for future manned missions.

This is just the prelude to Artemis IIIplanned for 2027, which will mark the return of humans to the lunar surface after more than five decades. The Artemisa program is not a simple round trip; Its goal is to establish the foundation for a continued human presence on the Moon.

Another essential component of the program is the Lunar Gatewaya space station that will orbit the Moon. In 2025, the first modules of this outpost will be launched and assembled, which will serve as a logistics and housing point for astronauts. The Gateway is a key piece in the long-term strategy, as it will allow more frequent and sustainable missions.

From exploration to exploitation: towards a lunar economy

Getting to the Moon is just the beginning. A sustainable lunar economy needs something else: the ability to supply itself in space. This is where projects like the company’s come in. Starpath, which is developing a fuel production system directly on the lunar surface.

The process includes the extraction of ice from the lunar regolith by autonomous fleets of rovers, which is converted into water and subsequently into liquid hydrogen and oxygen. This fuel will be essential not only for returning to Earth, but also for future missions to Mars and beyond. Starpath’s goal is to demonstrate this technology at an operational scale in 2025, marking the beginning of an autonomous economic cycle on the Moon.

In addition to fuel, The Moon has other valuable resources such as helium-3a rare isotope that could revolutionize fusion energy on Earth. Lunar mining is not just a futuristic dream; It is a practical step to harness its industrial potential. Of course, with powers like China or India also attentive.

The human impact: looking beyond the Moon

The development of a lunar economy is not just a technological achievement; It is a paradigm shift in our relationship with space. Until now, our forays beyond Earth have been brief and limited. Turn the Moon into an axis of permanent operations redefines what it means to be an interplanetary species.

However, this progress raises ethical and practical questions. How will we regulate the exploitation of lunar resources? Who will decide how this new shared space is used? Are we prepared to assume the responsibilities of expanding beyond our planet? Questions that until now seemed like science fiction but are now very real.