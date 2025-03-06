The wait is over and ‘Survivors 2025’ It opens this Thursday, March 6. The reality is one of the most anticipated by the audience since survival, physical demand and, of course, alliances and plots that arise among the contestants are mixed in it.

In front of other editions where contestants left out of the realities of the house, this time the producer has opted to diversify profiles. In addition, the contest will have surprises and one of the main questions will be the role of Terelu Campos, from which it has already been advanced that it will “travel” to the island “With a special mission.”

The program will be driven again in their galas by Jorge Javier Vázquez from the set and Laura Madueño who will accompany the contestants in the Palapa. Sandra Barneda will be in charge of ‘Honduras Connection’ and Carlos Soverera of the ‘Nobody Earth’.

The confirmed contestants of survivors 2025

We present you to the official contestants of ‘Survivors 2025’:









1 Pelayo Díaz

Designer, stylist and content creator, the influencer temporarily moves away from the networks to set up to Honduras. At 39, Díaz is a great acquaintance among the influencers and the general public was announced in ‘Cambiame’, the Telecinco program in which three stylists tried to change the image of a person.

2 Makoke

The first time Makoke appeared on television was as a presenter of the Telecupón. Then, his life jumped to the magazines of the heart after marrying Kiko Matamoros, with whom he has a daughter.

Beyond this, the model has also been a collaborator of various formats of the house such as ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Long live life’. Now, he will go from commenting on the strategies of the contestants to put himself in the focus trying to demonstrate their survival skills.

3 Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi already knows what it is to go to survivors and the demand that entails. In 2009 he had to leave due to a sprain, but the rider confesses that he really wanted to return.

In recent times, it has become a usual pink press, for example, for its sound breakdown such as María José Suárez or her alleged relationship with actress Hiba Abouk.

4 Álex Adrover

The Mallorcan actor goes from starring television series to a reality. He is married to the actress Patricia Montero, with whom he has two daughters.

He jumped to the popular series ‘I am Bea’. In his networks he shows his life with his wife and daughters, as well as his passion for yoga.

5 Almacor

The Alicante aspired to become the representative of Spain in Eurovision 2024 with his song ‘Platinian glitters’ that he presented to Benidorm Fest.

Although he did not reach the goal, his song became the official theme of the Spanish soccer team for the Eurocup that ‘La Roja’ ended up winning. Since 2019 linked to music, Almácor jumps from the stage to the island of survivors.

6 Laura Cuevas

He is one of the people who knows the most of the Pantoja clan since his father was the peak on the island. “I know secrets of Cantora that nobody has yet counted and now it may be to tell them,” he said in the presentation video broadcast by Telecinco. He participated in ‘GH VIP 3’.

7 Beatriz Rico

With an extensive television career and as a model and actress, Beatriz Rico embarks on 2025 survivors. The television multifaceted promises to give show.

8 Joshua Velázquez

The dressmaker won ‘sewing teachers’ in 2020 and since then his life is linked to the sewing machine, which will have to be released to launch the helicopter. A few years ago she accused the presenter Cristina Pedroche of having allegedly plagiarized one of her designs for the bells.

9 Rosario Matew

Rosario Matew changes the island of ‘The island of temptations’ in the Dominican Republic for the islands of the Cays Cochinos de Honduras. Of course, the latter with much less luxuries where he will have to demonstrate his ability to survive and willpower to dominate hunger, sleep and fishing.

In his passage through the reality showed by Sandra Barneda in 2024 he fell into temptation and left the last bonfire with a ‘new love’, although finally the relationship ended last January.

10 Samya AghBalou

Of Moroccan origin, perhaps is responsible for feeding her teammates, cleaning fish and cooking rice due to your kitchen skills.

He was a Masterchef contestant and did not leave anyone indifferent since he starred more than a moment of tension with the jury and his companions.

11 Ángela Ponce

The model represented Spain in Miss Universe in 2018, being the first transgender woman to do so. His professional life has been linked to this work and brands. In addition, it has always been characterized by launching a tolerance message.

Bonus: Other supposed contestants caught at the airport

This new edition of ‘Survivors 2025’ It promises great surprises. In addition to the trip with a “Special mission” In Terelu Campos, in recent days it has been speculated with other possible contestants that have been caught at the airport although Telecinco has not made any official confirmation.

It’s about Koldo Royo, Damián Quintero, Gala Caldirola, Nieves Bolós and Borja González They could complete the casting. Also, another of the big doubts is whether Montoya and Anita, viral for its passage through this latest edition of ‘The island of temptations’ will join the casting already announced.