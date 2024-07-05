by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz and the market of smaller teams

If a driver like Carlos Sainz he is on the market and has found doors closed in all the top teams, it is clear that he attracts the attention of every second-tier team, blocking their market. Williams, Kick Sauber, RB, Alpine and Haas have contacted the Spaniard making him an offer for 2025 and beyond, and now the Ferrari driver only has to choose his destination. But, despite saying that he needs to speed up this process, we have arrived at Silverstone and Sainz has not yet chosen.

The wait for Sainz is blocking the market of all the teams that want him. Since he is the absolute priority, it is clear that the teams in question are waiting for the choice of Smooth Operator to move accordingly. Which is making the drivers nervous: already at Montmeló Kevin Magnussen had underlined how Sainz was preventing his colleagues from planning their future in the best way, now Guanyu too Zhou he emphasized this aspect.

Zhou’s words

“Honestly, it seems a little difficult to understand for me. (this wait, ed.): It’s not that difficult to make this decision. This is not a choice between a team fighting for the World Cup, but between mid-table teams. I don’t know what he’s thinking, but we’re waiting for him, nothing more.“, these are his words at Silverstone.

Mercedes Opening

Sainz’s hesitations could have something to do with an opening from Mercedes. The Spaniard, until a few days ago, was sure he would have to choose between second-tier teams because the places at Red Bull (without the departure of Max Verstappen) and those at Mercedes (Toto Wolff told him to his face that he intends to focus on young people) were closed. However, the Austrian reopened the doors to Sainz in a recent interview: with this perspective, it would be logical for the Ferrari driver to land in Brackley.