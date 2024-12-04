FC Bayern will be in pot 1 in the draw for the 2025 Club World Cup. Duels in the group phase with the top-seeded Champions League winner Real Madrid, the English champions Manchester City and the French champions Paris Saint-Germain are not possible. The four best South American teams are also in Pot 1 in the draw in Miami on Thursday (1 p.m.).

Champions League finalist Borussia Dortmund belongs to the second pot along with the seven other European clubs. A total of 32 teams will take part in the newly created Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA from June 15 to July 13, 2025. In the preliminary round, eight groups with four teams will be formed.

The game plan with all venues and kick-off times will be determined after the draw, “taking into account sporting factors, the needs of the players and the interests of domestic and foreign fans as well as global broadcasters,” according to FIFA.

Participants Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, River Plate (Argentina), CR Flamengo, SE Palmeiras, Fluminense (all Brazil).

Pot 2: FC Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Atlético Madrid, Benfica Lisbon, Juventus Turin, FC Salzburg.

Pot 3: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad AC (Morocco), CF Monterrey (Mexico), Club León (Mexico), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Botafogo (Brazil).

Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), CF Pachuca (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA), Auckland City (New Zealand), Inter Miami ( USA).