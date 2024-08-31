Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2024 – 22:31

Investments (public works and equipment purchases) are expected to consume R$74.3 billion next year, according to the 2025 Budget bill, sent to the National Congress on Friday night (30). The amount is equivalent to the minimum of 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) established by the new fiscal framework.

Of the total to be invested with Budget resources, R$60.9 billion will come from the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). In addition to this amount, the PAC will have R$166.6 billion in investments from federal state-owned companies, which have their own budget, also sent to Congress this Friday.

The 2025 Budget proposal also provides R$38.9 billion for mandatory parliamentary amendments. The amount is 3.46% higher than this year.

Family Allowance

Regarding social policies, the text allocates R$167.2 billion to Bolsa Família in 2025. According to the text, it is expected to serve 20.9 million families next year with a minimum benefit of R$600, plus an additional R$150 for each child up to 6 years old and an additional R$50 for nursing mothers and pregnant women and for each family member between 7 and 18 years old.

Health and education

The budget proposal also provides R$241.61 billion for the Ministry of Health. This amount is above the minimum budget of R$227.84 billion for the area. The Constitution requires the government to spend at least 15% of its net current revenue (NCR) on health.

Regarding the Ministry of Education, the Budget allocates R$200.49 billion. The amount is above the minimum of R$113.45 billion, equivalent to 18% of net tax revenue (RLI).

During the spending cap, the two constitutional minimums were adjusted by the 2016 limit, adjusted for inflation calculated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). With the fiscal framework, the old limits returned, calculated as percentages of the RCL and RLI.