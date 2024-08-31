Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 21:56

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent to the National Congress, this Friday, the 30th, the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) for 2025, which foresees a zero deficit in the public accounts. The minimum wage was set at R$1,509, an increase of 6.87%.

Currently, the minimum wage is adjusted by the previous year’s inflation plus the GDP variation from two years prior. This indexation automatically increases the value of pensions and Social Security benefits, which are the country’s main budgetary expenditure.

+ PLOA: GDP growth forecast is 2.64% in 2025

Next year’s fiscal target foresees that the Executive will have to balance revenues and expenses, achieving a zero deficit. There is, however, a tolerance band of 0.25 percentage points of GDP either way, equivalent to around R$30 billion.

The 2025 target, however, was much more ambitious: it required the accounts to return to the black next year, with a surplus of 0.5% of GDP. This forecast ended up being changed by the government last April, in the face of frustrations in revenue collection and the strong growth in mandatory spending.

To balance the books, the economic team continues to bet on increased revenue. Among the expected additional revenues, there is a forecast of R$21 billion from increased taxes on companies, especially banks, in addition to higher taxation on shareholder remuneration.

This forecast is contained in a bill sent by the government to Congress on Friday afternoon. The text – which has already been the target of harsh criticism from business entities and parliamentarians – increases the rate of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and the Income Tax on Interest on Equity (JCP).

Pressured to present measures on the spending side, and not just on revenue, the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, announced a cut of R$25.9 billion in social and pension programs next year.

The changes, however, focus only on a fine-tooth comb with biometric requirements, registry reviews and a greater focus on expert assessments, without structural changes in mandatory expenses – which grow above the limit of the new fiscal framework.

Government proposes R$60.5 billion for the New PAC

The Lula government proposed a budget of R$60.5 billion for the Growth Acceleration Program (New PAC) in 2025, a slightly lower amount than that proposed in the 2024 project (R$61.3 billion), in an attempt to recover funds cut by the National Congress. Last year, the Legislature cut funds from the program to boost amendments, leaving the PAC with R$54 billion.

The Ministry of Transport is the body that concentrates the largest volume of investments in the Esplanade, with a forecast of R$ 15.1 billion in investments. According to the State revealed, the government chose to maintain the volume of investments from one year to the next, which required cuts in day-to-day maintenance expenses of public bodies and provoked complaints from ministries and authorities.