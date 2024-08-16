The week of August 19-25 brings news related to the United States Presidential Elections, the discussion of the General Budget of the Nation (PGN) for 2025 and lots of sports, especially football.

According to the criteria of

There are new dates for the Colombian league and several European leagues. In addition, there are matches for the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Here’s what you need to know:

What will happen in Colombia and in the world?

In the Colombian political and economic panorama, the debate on the General Budget of the Nation for 2025 is expected to continue. After the presentation of the Budget to the Joint Third and Fourth Economic Commissions of the Senate and the House of RepresentativesThe session was adjourned in the middle of the week due to lack of quorum for decision-making.

However, the president of the Fourth Commission of the Chamber, José Eliécer Salazar, confirmed that the meetings of the rapporteurs and rapporteur coordinators of the General Budget will begin soon.

The discussion on the 2025 Budget will continue this week. Photo:THE TIME Share

On the other hand, the National Congress of Exporters will take place on the national agenda. It will be held on August 22 and 23 in Barranquilla and there will be several panels in which the future of foreign trade will be discussed.

On the international level, the campaign starts on Monday 2024 Democratic National Conventionwhich runs through Thursday, August 22 in Chicago. It is a key event in the US electoral contest a little more than two months before the elections, scheduled for November 5.

The candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walzgovernor of Minnesota, will be the stars of the convention. President Joe Biden and other party figures are also expected to attend.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, her vice presidential ticket, at a rally in Philadelphia. Photo:AFP Share

It’s the week of cycling, football and Formula 1

The sports week begins with the third stage of the Vuelta a España, which runs from August 17 to next Sunday, September 8The Colombians who will participate in the competition are Harold Tejada and Santiago Umba (Astana Qazaqstan), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EsyPost, Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio (Movistar Team), Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) and Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers).

Rigoberto Urán and Nairo Quintana, two Colombians who will be in the Vuelta a España. Photo:EFE Share

For Colombian football fans, there will be several matches throughout the week, except Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, between Tuesday 20th and Thursday 22nd, there will be matches of Libertadores Cup and South American Cup.

In the case of the Libertadores, the Colombian team Junior will face each other on Tuesday at 7:30 pm (Colombia time) against Colo-Colofrom Chile, in the return match. The first leg, on August 13, ended 1-0 in favor of Colo-Colo.

And in the case of the other Cup, after having tied 2-2 last Wednesday, Palestino (Chile) and Independiente Medellin They will meet again at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira on Wednesday, August 21.

Libertadores Cup Trophy Photo:Staff Images / Conmebol Share

During the week, especially on Saturday and Sunday, several matches from the Italian, German, English and Spanish football leagues are also scheduled.

Finally, the event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25th. Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit. It is the first race after the break in the motor racing championship.